Winter almost over? Groundhog spotted in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Groundhog day isn’t until February 2nd. But it appears that not all of these furry weather predictors have closed up shop for the winter.

A 22News viewer submitted video from Chicopee of what appears to be a groundhog wandering through a driveway and then in front of a house. Our thanks to Ken Wildman for sending us this.

Usually, groundhogs are only active until the first frost. They spend the warmer months eating and building up a fat layer to prepare for hibernation. They dig a deep burrow and hibernate until the weather warms up in February or March.

Obviously, this guy had other ideas. The question is did he see his shadow or not?