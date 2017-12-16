Volunteer coach secretly recorded videos of kids in the bathroom

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A girls basketball coach is behind bars after he allegedly recorded kids in a bathroom with a secret camera.

Police said John Salisbury, of Hagaman, set up surveillance cameras in the bathroom to capture videos of children for no legitimate reason. They also claim he uploaded an image of child porn online.

The 46-year old was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, second-degree surveillance, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Salisbury was a volunteer after-school coach for the girls’ junior basketball team at St. Mary’s Institute in Amsterdam. The school is made up of middle school students.

He was immediately suspended from his duties, the school said.

According to St. Mary’s, Salisbury passed a background check and took a mandated training program for dealing with kids before he started the job. At this time, there is no indication any unlawful activity occurred on school premises.

The superintendent sent a letter to parents to inform them about Salisbury. He emphasized that the safety of students is the school’s top priority and encouraged parents to talk with their children.

Counselors were available to students on Friday.

Salisbury was arraigned and sent to Montgomery County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be back in court later in the month.

