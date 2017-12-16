Veterans and families to participate in National Wreaths Across America Day

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The tradition of laying wreaths at veterans gravestones started in 1992 and this year over 6,000 wreaths will be laid.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission of this organization is to remember, honor and teach. The annual commemoration started in Maine but became a national event through the help of the Civil Air Patrol in 2006. The wreaths still come from Maine and are paid for through donations.

Wreath-laying ceremonies will also take place at Arlington National Cemetery Saturday and at 12-hundred other locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad.