UPS continue to meet challenge of holiday package volume

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After buying that perfect gift for a loved one halfway across the country, you want to make sure the Christmas present arrives before Christmas.

The UPS office on Riverdale Street in West Springfield intends to keep meeting that challenge. The staff gets busier by the day, as we get closer to December 25th.

The UPS employees expect the volume of packages to increase each day as western Massachusetts customers rush to beat the deadline, and get those gifts to loved ones all over the country. “In order for them to get the packages by Christmas, you have to bring them in by the 18th, which would be in three days,” said Igor Belokopoytov. “That’s the only way to get it there.”

One UPS customer told 22News, that just to be on the safe side, he sent his packages Saturday to family members living in Georgia.