CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police arrested two people in Chicopee on gun and drug charges.

It happened on I-391 just after midnight. A vehicle driving erratically was pulled over.

The trooper found marijuana, drug packaging materials, a loaded handgun, money and open containers of alcohol.

The driver, 20 year old man from Springfield and the passenger, an 18 year old from Springfield were both arrested and will be arraigned on multiple charges in Chicopee District Court on Monday.