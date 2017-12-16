Thornes Market plays host to weekend Christmas shoppers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With just nine days remaining before Christmas Day, many shoppers are getting serious about their gift buying.

Quite a few shoppers were in downtown Northampton Saturday. Merchants at Thornes Market told 22News, a lack of snow has contributed to the desire to shop on this next to last weekend before Christmas.

22News also met shoppers who were on a different schedule to complete their holiday purchases.

Mary Fister from Florence told 22News, “I haven’t actually started yet. But I’m starting to browse, nine days before Christmas. I usually wait until the last minute.”

Joanna Cardwell of South Hadley said, “Not even trying yet. That’s one of our favorite spots, and we’re heading into Thornes for mothers and mothers in law.”

One merchant at Thornes Market told 22News, if we don’t get a significant snowstorm between now and next week – and if the arctic air stays away – this will be a very good Christmas shopping season.