Star Wars: The Last Jedi has local residents excited

(WWLP) – The debut of Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been a force at the box office.

We took our cameras to the Rave Cinema in West Springfield where the popcorn was popping, the lines were long and the theaters were packed.

Rave Cinema told 22News that most of their showings have been sold out. Lots of people came dressed up in Star Wars fan gear.

Star Wars has an incredible following. The movie debuted Thursday and grossed $45 million in ticket sales in one day.

You can see the standard movie or 3D. The movie picks up where Star Wars: The Force Awakens left off.

Dick Johnston told 22News all about his excitement about the new movie, “I haven’t missed a movie from the beginning I’ve been a Star Wars freak. I just love them, absolutely fantastic, the mind of Lucas is incredible and the things that he’s done and the special effects that are in all these films are great.”

This is the final movie starring Carrie Fisher, who plays Princess Leia and died last December.

If ticket sales keep up, the new Star Wars movie is on pace to be the 5th largest debut of all.

The movie is getting rave reviews from critics.