Springfield Thunderbirds fans celebrate hockey and Chanukah

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of hockey and Chanukah in Springfield.

Students from the Yubavitcher Yeshiva Academy helped open the game for the 7:05 puck drop with a performance of God Bless America. There was also a menorah lighting during the 1st intermission.

As for the game itself, fans were treated to a rivalry. The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Hartford Wolfpack at the Mass Mutual Center. So far this season, the teams have met six times and each have three wins.

We asked fans about the sister city rivalry. “They do a great job of putting on a show for the kids so the kids feel very close to the action. They feel part of it. They get into it. So this is why we choose here to do a Chanukah celebration,” said Rabbi Yos Wolvosky. “This is why we choose here for the school outing because the kid’s really feel part of it.”