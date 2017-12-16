Sen. Don Humason hosts annual skating and cookies at Amelia Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A free ice skating in Westfield Saturday afternoon, courtesy of State Senator Don Humason.

It’s become something of a Westfield tradition just before Christmas for the veteran lawmaker to invite everyone in his district to the Amelia Park skating rink. They enjoyed an afternoon of skating and cookies.

Senator Humason seemed impressed with the turnout, he told 22News, “I’m delighted to see Saturday afternoon, so every year I’ve had a chance to give back to my communities skating party here at Amelia Park, and I love to invite people from the 11 cities and towns I represent to skate and hang out with us.”

Senator Humason remarked that each year more families from his 2nd Hampden and Hampshire district have accepted his invitation to do some skating and have some cookies.