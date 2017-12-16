Massachusetts to get new digital public safety radio system

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is upgrading the radio system that allows state police and other public safety officials to communicate.

Massachusetts State Police says the state plans to replace its aging analog radio network with a new digital system that will help first responders better communicate. The radio system is used by more than 2,000 state troopers as well as 245 other public safety and transportation agencies.

State Police Superintendent Kerry Gilpin says the system they are currently using is “nearing the end of its useful life.” She says the new system will allow officials to “respond quickly and seamlessly” to incidents and threats.

Officials say the project will take about five years. A competitive bidding process will determine the total cost.