Massachusetts marijuana group creates 100-foot-long joint

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts marijuana aficionados tried to pull off a feat Cheech and Chong could only dream of, rolling a 100-foot-long joint.

Saturday’s effort was led by Beantown Greentown. The group says they have been working to perfect their secret rolling technique and will use 1,000 grams of their own pot trimmings.

The final product was on display Saturday only.

Massachusetts last year voted to legalize the possession and consumption of marijuana and a new Cannabis Control Commission is currently writing regulations to govern the sale of cannabis, expected to begin July 1.