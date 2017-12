WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One customer found a sign in a Home Goods store in Wareham and knew something wasn’t right.

The decorative sign had the outline of the state of Massachusetts on it, but instead of spelling the state’s name correctly, the sign says “Massachusettes.”

The customer promptly took to social media to question the misspelling. She also said she saw the same sign for sale at a TJ Maxx in Taunton.