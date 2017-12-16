CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – I ask you, with so few holiday comedies aimed at the older audience, why did “Just Getting Started” have to be such a dud?

Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones should have made better use of their time by refusing this assignment. They play rival retirees at a posh county club that only exists in dumb comedies like “Just Getting Started” …and I’m just getting started.

The lame comedy establishes itself with a silly rivalry between Jones and Freeman for the affections of ladies with a lot of time on their hands. Did Freeman actually read the woeful script before signing on to this fiasco? Rene Russo at least salvages some of her dignity being embroiled in this geriatric competition for her affections.

Since the comic elements of the plot aren’t going anywhere, the story shifts into a more melodramatic mode, which is even worse. To think, writer-director Ron Shelton once crafted the classic “Bull Durham.” But hey, that was almost 30 years ago.

“Just Getting Started” should have been called “stumbling on its last legs.”

There’s always one holiday movie that’s so bad, it had no business being released during the holidays. “Just Getting Started” fizzled out early and collapses completely with 1 star…What a complete waste of everyone’s time…

Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

Rated PG-13

1 hour 30 minutes