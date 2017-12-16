Judge temporarily stops Trump administration rules on birth control

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration not to administer new regulations that could reduce women’s access to free birth control. On Friday, a federal judge in Philadelphia issued the injunction to temporarily stop the government from enforcing this policy change.

The new regulations would change former President Barack Obama’s health care law. President Obama’s law required most companies to cover birth control at no additional cost. Although his law did include exemptions for religious organizations.

President Trump’s new policy would allow employers, which would include publicly traded companies, to choose not to provide free contraception to women by claiming religious or moral objections.

State Attorney General Maura Healy has already sued the Trump administration over these rules.