Hartford holding gun buyback program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford is holding a gun buyback program to help reduce the number of unwanted firearms in the city.

The buyback takes place until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Community Renewal Team at 555 Windsor Street in Hartford.

Stop & Shop gift cards will be provided to individuals who turn in an operable firearm.

A $200 gift card will be given for an assault rifle and a $100 gift card for a handgun or revolver. A $25 gift card will be given to those turning in a shotgun or rifle. Guns should be unloaded and placed in a clear plastic bag inside a paper bag or box.

Guns may be turned in anonymously.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said gun violence is both a public safety and public health issue.