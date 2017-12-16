Fitchburg’s Tran to be sworn-in as newest state senator

BOSTON (AP) — A Republican from Fitchburg who won a special election to the state Senate is about to take his seat on Beacon Hill.

Dean Tran will be sworn-in on Wednesday in the Governor’s Council chambers. That will be followed by a ceremony in Gardner Auditorium, where senators have been meeting while the ornate Senate chamber undergoes renovations.

Tran won a Dec. 5 special election in the 3rd Worcester District to succeed Democrat Jennifer Flanagan, who left the Senate after being named to the Cannabis Control Commission.

A Fitchburg city councilor since 2005, Tran will be the first Vietnamese-born member of the Legislature. He was a young child when his family came to the U.S. in 1980.

His election brings to seven the number of Republicans in the 40-member Senate.

