Chicopee High School PTSO collects donations for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents, teachers and students at Chicopee High School picked a perfect time to revitalize the school’s PTSO organization. Just in time to help meet the needs of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee.

PTSO members collected clothing and non-perishable food Saturday at the Chicopee Public Library from generous donors.

One parent was delighted to involved with helping Lorraine’s kitchen. “It feels good,” said Rebecca Dobert. “I’ve never actually participated in any kind of volunteering. So me and my daughter decided it was past time to show some support and do what we can to help.”

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen provides food for many Chicopee families in need. The agency estimates their clients include twelve percent of the population of Chicopee.