Central Massachusetts police departments hold gun buyback

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2014 file photo, confiscated fake guns are displayed during a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) news conference at John. F. Kennedy Airport in New York. Federal officials say a record number of airline passengers were caught last year trying to take guns on planes, and most of the weapons were loaded. The TSA says 2,653 firearms were found in carry-on bags in 2015, a 20 percent increase over the previous year, which had been a record. More than four out of five were loaded. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police departments across central Massachusetts and in Boston are holding gun buyback programs this weekend.

People who bring unwanted weapons to the 16th annual Goods for Guns program Saturday are eligible for a $25 gift card if they turn in a rifle or replica; a $50 card for a pistol; and $75 card for a semi-automatic weapon.

In Boston, city residents can turn-in guns at drop-off locations for a $100 Visa gift card.

The central Massachusetts program is sponsored by the Worcester district attorney’s office and UMass Memorial Medical Center. More than 3,400 guns have been turned in since in 2002.

Participating departments are Worcester, Auburn, Barre, Charlton, Dudley, Fitchburg, Grafton, Leicester, Leominster, Millbury, Northbridge, Oxford, Rutland, Southbridge, Spencer and Webster. Residents of Northborough, Shrewsbury and Westborough can bring guns to Worcester.

