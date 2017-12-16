Central Massachusetts police departments hold gun buyback

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police departments across central Massachusetts and in Boston are holding gun buyback programs this weekend.

People who bring unwanted weapons to the 16th annual Goods for Guns program Saturday are eligible for a $25 gift card if they turn in a rifle or replica; a $50 card for a pistol; and $75 card for a semi-automatic weapon.

In Boston, city residents can turn-in guns at drop-off locations for a $100 Visa gift card.

The central Massachusetts program is sponsored by the Worcester district attorney’s office and UMass Memorial Medical Center. More than 3,400 guns have been turned in since in 2002.

Participating departments are Worcester, Auburn, Barre, Charlton, Dudley, Fitchburg, Grafton, Leicester, Leominster, Millbury, Northbridge, Oxford, Rutland, Southbridge, Spencer and Webster. Residents of Northborough, Shrewsbury and Westborough can bring guns to Worcester.