1 arrested, 1 wanted in Attleboro murder

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two more suspects have been identified in the killing of a California man last week in Attleboro.

The office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III on Friday said Job Williams has been arrested in the murder of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare while Jaquan Cohen remains at large.

Pomare died at the hospital Dec. 5 after he was shot inside a home on South Avenue (Route 123). Investigators believe the home may have been targeted for a robbery.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Cohen’s arrest.

Cohen 26, of South Boston, is considered to be armed and dangerous. The DA’s office urged people not to approach or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with information on Cohen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department at (508) 222-1212 or the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA’s office at (508) 997-0711.

Williams, 33, of Dorchester, was arrested Friday morning in New York City. The DA’s office said he’ll be brought to court in the Bronx and charged as a fugitive from justice, but it’s unclear at this time if he’ll waive rendition and be transported back to Massachusetts to face the murder charge or if he’ll fight the rendition process.

Three other men have been charged in connection with Pomare’s death. Archie Charles, 25, of Malden, is suspected of being the getaway driver and was arrested on a murder charge late last week.

DeVaun Petigny, 25, of Attleboro, was arrested earlier this week on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery while the first person arrested, Christopher Johnson of Attleboro, was charged with misleading a criminal investigation.