Whooping cough ‘cluster’ at Westfield High School

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s been five confirmed cases of whooping cough at Westfield High School.

Whooping cough, or Pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory tract infection. Debra Mulvenna, supervising public health nurse for the city’s health department, told 22News all five cases are students diagnosed with the infection.

“The general advisory to everybody is just to be aware,” Mulvenna said. “If you’re having symptoms, you should get checked out.”

Mulvenna said in her 20+ years with the city’s health department it is common to see a couple cases a year at schools. Occasionally, however, she said there is a spike. When there are five or more cases Mulvenna said the health department is required to send out a school-wide notification.

For each confirmed case, the health department also notifies close contacts of the individual and recommend they get antibiotics.

Parents with any questions or concerns are welcome to call the city’s health department at 413-572-6210.