Westfield student launches fundraiser to help critically injured cousin

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A critically injured child in a coma in South Dakota will benefit from the compassion and generosity of Westfield school children.

Eleven-year-old Gianni Farinacci was injured in an ATV accident. His distant cousin, Nicholas Pighett, a fifth grader at Westfield’s Munger Hill Elementary School, has spearheaded a fund drive to raise money for his cousin’s family.

“My cousine Gianii, Gianni Farinacci was involved in an ATV accident. And he’s in a coma,” said Pighett. “What we’re doing, we’re all wearing hats to make a one dollar donation and giving out these Gianni strong bracelets.”

And to help secure widespread support for the fund drive, supportive students have posted notices throughout the school urging students to wear a hat and donate to help Nicholas’s cousin.