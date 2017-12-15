Westfield Salvation Army in need of toy donations

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Westfield families can’t afford to buy their children Christmas presents.

The Westfield Salvation Army desperately needs donated toys. The few toys they have now barely meet the need.

A Westfield father of four, and 14-year army veteran, declined to go on camera. He told 22News, unless people donate to the Salvation Army, his kids face a bleak Christmas.

“it’s been really tough,” he said. “I would love to give what I can to my children. But the best you can do if you can’t afford anything is reach out to organizations like this.”

The Westfield Salvation Army urges you to drop off gifts for children at the St. Joseph National Catholic Church Social Hall in Westfield.

“We’re relying on the community of Westfield to help take care of these children,” Laurie Matthews, of the Westfield Salvation Army, said. “We do not quality for any other programs like Toys for Tots or Toys for Joy.”

The church is located at 73 Main Street near downtown Westfield, and time is running out.