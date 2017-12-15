Westfield police looking to identify theft suspect

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are looking to identify an Ocean State Job Lot theft suspect.

According to a post on the Westfield Detective Bureau’s official Facebook page, the man seen in the surveillance photos above allegedly stole $120 worth of LED light switches from the East Main Street store on October 20. He’s also accused of returning to the store a week later and stealing a sweatshirt.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Cekovsky at a.cekovsky@cityofwestfield.org or 413-642-9386. You may remain anonymous when providing any tips to police.