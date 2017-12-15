Ways to prevent cold weather car problems

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures in the low teens, you may have a problem with your car when you try to get it going Friday morning. From tire pressure to dead batteries, the cold affects your car in a lot of ways.

When the temperature drops, the air in your tires contracts, and you lose pressure. Be sure to know what the pressure rate ought to be for your car. It is written in your owner’s manual, and may also be listed in a sticker on the inside your driver’s-side door.

You may want to check your car’s fluids as well. As the air gets colder, fluids thicken, making it more difficult for your car to get the fluids it needs to run properly. Your transmission fluid is especially important, because your car will not function if the fluid flows at a slow pace.

If you car doesn’t start at all, you may have a problem with your car battery or your spark plugs. Having your battery tested ahead of time is the best way to see whether your battery will need replacing. A typical battery lasts for an average of about three years.

If your car battery is fine, but your car still won’t start, it could be an issue with your spark plugs. A bad spark plug, ignition component, or a clogged filter may get in the way of your car starting.

Regular maintenance checks should keep you safe from a surprise problem when trying to start your car in cold weather. Also, if you have access to garage space, storing your car inside a garage can eliminate a lot of the problems associated with cold weather.