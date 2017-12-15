U.S. Senate confirms new US Attorney for Massachusetts

Related Coverage U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz is resigning

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Andrew E. Lelling was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the new United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. He replaces former US Attorney for Massachusetts, Carmen Ortiz, who resigned in January.

Mr. Lelling has worked for the U.S. Department of Justice for 16 years, serving first in the Civil Rights Division at Main Justice and then as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia and the District of Massachusetts. In September 2017, President Trump nominated Mr. Lelling to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Mr. Lelling has prosecuted complex frauds, international drug trafficking, immigration offenses, and developed enforcement policy for criminal prosecutions as well as trained prosecutors and law enforcement officers on criminal practice.

Before serving as a federal prosecutor, Mr. Lelling was Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, focusing on voting rights enforcement and civil rights-related criminal prosecutions.In 1994-1995, he clerked for Chief Judge B. Avant Edenfield in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

Mr. Lelling is a 1994 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School and received his Bachelor of Arts in Literature & Rhetoric from Binghamton University in 1991. Until recently, Mr. Lelling taught an upper-level seminar on securities regulation and enforcement at New England Law Boston. He is a member of the Federalist Society and a former member of the Boston Bar Journal’s Board of Editors.