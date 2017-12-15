Sudden low temperatures increasing demand for home heating oil

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You probably had to turn up your heat this week; temperatures have only made it up into the 20s and 30s.

If you weren’t paying attention to how much heating oil you had in your tank, you were likely scrambling to get it filled back up.

“There’s always a demand at the last minute for some people who have put it off too long,” Tim Noonan of Noonan Energy said. “Roughly half of our customers are on automatic delivery, so we keep track of it for them and there’s no problem.”

Noonan told 22News oil prices are about .30 cents a gallon higher than they were December of last year and about .50 cents a gallon higher than they were back in July of this year.

The cold weather looks to continue through the weekend so you’ll probably need to keep the thermostat turned up.