State providing grant funding for environmental projects for farms

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ (MDAR) Agricultural Environmental Enhancement Program (AEEP) is awarding $350,000 in grants to Massachusetts farmers for the installation of conservation practices that prevent or mitigate direct impacts on water and air quality, and ensure efficient water use.

The agricultural industry sector in Massachusetts is an essential economic driver, especially in rural communities. Supporting local farmers in their efforts to implement environmentally conscious measures will ensure long-term sustainability of farming lands and protection of natural resources.

The AEEP program funds projects that improve water quality, promote water conservation, and/or improve air quality. Selected farmers are reimbursed for the approved costs of materials and labor up to $25,000. Additionally, farms must be actively devoted to agricultural or horticultural use, and projects that address significant resource concerns are more likely to receive AEEP funding.

Seven farms in Western Massachusetts received grant awards. Find the complete list of the farms that received AEEP grants here.