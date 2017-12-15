Springfield Mayor Sarno calls murder suspect’s $50,000 bail “a joke!”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has reacted to what he considers to be a low bail for a murder suspect, calling the judge’s decision “a joke!”

“Once again, a judge shows that he could really care less about our Springfield residents, neighborhoods and business community,” Sarno goes on to say about the $50,000 bail set for Rafael Martinez, who is charged in the shooting death of 36-year-old Eddie Olivo.

Olivo was found shot inside a car on Jardine Street the morning of October 30, 2016. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, but did not survive.

“I’m hopeful that our state legislature revisits this legislation ASAP in order to stop the messages that some of our judges are sending – that crime really does pay,” the mayor said.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney previously told 22News that Martinez was identified as a possible suspect in the deadly shooting right away, and was arrested just hours later. Two handguns were found at the site of the crime.

Sarno’s full statement is below:

Mayor Sarno Statement on Judge’s Low Bail for Murder Charge Springfield, MA – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Simply put, Hampden Superior Court Judge David Ricciardone’s $50,000 bail set for Rafael Martinez, who is charged with the point blank murder of Eddie Olivo is a joke! Once again, a judge shows that he could really care less about our Springfield residents, neighborhoods and business community. This is a perfect example for the need of my proposed bail legislation to challenge these ridiculous bails. I’m hopeful that our state legislature revisits this legislation ASAP in order to stop the messages that some of our judges are sending – that crime really does pay.”