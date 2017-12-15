Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry May 19

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

The palace announced the date Friday and confirmed the ceremony will take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple announced their engagement last month after an 18-month romance.

The 33-year-old prince, who is fifth in line to the British throne, and the 36-year-old American actress met through a mutual friend in 2016.