35 police cadets graduate from Chicopee academy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thirty-five police cadets graduated from the Police Academy in Chicopee Friday.

The cadets came from police departments across western Massachusetts, including seven from the Chicopee Police Department.

All of the cadets went through more than six months of training to become certified Massachusetts Police officers.

Hundreds of friends, family members, and law enforcement officers were there to celebrate the graduation at Chicopee Comprehensive High School Friday night.

Academy Director Joseph Witkowski told 22News, “It’s a tremendous sense of support from family members, from members of their departments, other people from law enforcement. We’ve got people from several other states who are here to support their friends and family members. It really is a big event in people’s lives.”

Witkowski said some of these new officers will begin their first shifts on the force as soon as this weekend.