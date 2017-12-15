Negligent homicide charge for man accused of supplying drugs that killed man

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was charged with negligent homicide Friday, after police in Naugatuck, Connecticut, say he supplied another man with the drugs that caused his death.

Police say just before 2 a.m., 29-year-old Rodney Coriano turned himself in on a warrant for negligent homicide.

The warrant stems from an incident that happened on December 31, 2016, in which a family member of the victim asked police for assistance when they became concerned that he was not answering his phone or door to his home.

The victim was then found dead inside the residence with narcotics and paraphernalia near him.

During an investigation, it was determined that Coriano had supplied the victim with a narcotic that caused his death.

Coriano was held on a $250,000 bond.