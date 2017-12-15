Multiple items stolen from Granville home; Police searching for suspect

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Granville police are searching for a suspect after a home on South Lane was broken into Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Granville Police Department’s official Facebook page, it appears that the suspect initially went to steal packages off the porch, but then decided to break in.

Multiple items were reported stolen from inside the home.

A newer-model red Jeep with a black top was seen in the area around the time of the break-in, but it’s unclear if it’s connected to the crime.

If you have any information or believe you saw something suspicious, you’re asked to call Granville police at 413-357-8572.