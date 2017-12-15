MassDOT to announce update on I-91 project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Little by little, it’s getting easier to travel Interstate 91 through downtown Springfield.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation improvements are moving so rapidly, on the elevated section of I-91, that they’ll be able to re-open the northbound State Street on-ramp next Thursday.

It’s the latest in a series of ramp openings and improved access to I-91 downtown north and south.

Just recently, Route 5 traffic from the South End Bridge started flowing onto I-91 northbound again with the re-opening of exit 3. This followed the opening of a second southbound lane, in addition to the opening of several downtown on-and-off ramps.

Drivers were happy to hear MassDOT’s announcement that full use of the elevated highway is expected in February.

“When we found out they opened those exits, especially the first one onto 91, it was a blessing,” said Christopher Wayte.

“Now that they’ve opened it up, so there’s been a lot more city flow business is good with the business,” Todd Guercin told 22News. “Everything’s going good for Springfield. That’s what I like to see.”

MassDOT will have a further update on the I-91 improvements downtown on Monday.

They’ll hold a public information meeting in the third floor conference room at One Financial Plaza Monday night at 6:30 p.m.

MassDOT is expected to report on what still needs to be done before the project’s completed.