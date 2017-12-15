Malnourished dog could barely stand when dropped off at Franklin County Regional Animal Shelter

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 11 year-old dog is on the road to recovery after he was dropped off at the Franklin County Regional Animal Shelter last weekend in horrible condition.

Gabby, a shelter volunteer, told 22News a good Samaritan returned home from the store and found the dog, now known as Kringle, in their garage. Gabby said when he was dropped off, he could barely walk or stand up, and had dark-red bloody urine.

Gabby told 22News he was taken to the veterinarian immediately for evaluation. It was determined that Kringle, who was about 20 pounds lighter than a dog his size should be, had been suffering from a lack of food and water. She added that Kringle was in worse shape than the starving pit bull boxer mix that was found abandoned in a Greenfield apartment back in November.

The shelter has seen an increase in the number of dog neglect cases recently. Over the last six months, Gabby said they’ve had around five or six dogs come in, in poor condition.

It’ll still be quite some time before Kringle is up for adoption. Gabby said if it wasn’t for the good Samaritan who found Kringle, he wouldn’t have made it another 24 hours.

Here’s how you can help! If you think you know the dog’s previous owner or have any information at all, you’re asked to call the animal shelter at 413-676-9182.

