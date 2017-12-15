HUD marks 25 years of helping families in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding more than $3.4-million to Massachusetts as part of their 25th anniversary celebration of the “Family Self-Sufficiency Program (FSS)”. The program provides support to public housing residents and the Housing Choice Voucher program to further their education and find jobs.

Twenty-five years ago HUD launched the FSS program to help households living in subsidized housing to become self-sufficient. The funding helps local Public Housing Authorities to hire Service Coordinators who work directly with residents to connect them with programs and services that already exist in the local community. The program encourages innovative strategies that link public housing and Housing Choice Voucher assistance with a broad spectrum of services will enable participating families to find jobs, increase earned income, reduce or eliminate the need for rental and/or welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.

During a 10-year period from 2007-2016, the average household income of someone who has gone through the FSS program more than doubled from over $10,000 at the time of entry into the program to over $27,000 upon completion.