Holyoke Medical Center donating gifts to needy families

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center volunteers made certain Friday that dozens of Holyoke children in need will have a joyous Christmas.

Thirteen families, 40 children and 12 adults will receive donated gifts from Holyoke Medical Center.

Each year, the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club chooses families who could least afford to buy their children Christmas presents.

“Well we have 13 families we selected,” said Victor Flores of the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club. “They really need the support, anybody to come in and help them. The Holyoke Medical Center is always there to help and support the community.”

Later in the day, members of those families would come to the Boys and Girls Club to take home the presents donated by Holyoke Medical Center.