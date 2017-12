You can help local children by donating to a toy and coat drive to benefit Hurricane Maria survivors attending Springfield Public Schools. Principal of STEM Middle Academy Luis Martinez, along with students at STEM Middle Academy Delaney Copeland and Dakota Derosa, shared the details.

Holiday Toy & Coat Drive

Donations accepted from 10am – pm

STEM Middle Academy – 60 Alton St.

En Motion Dance Theater – 531 Belmont Ave.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters – 83 Maple St.