Greenfield seeking unspecified damages in suit against opioid medication manufacturers

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least 91 Americans die from opioid overdose every day. Greenfield is among the communities suing opioid medication manufacturers.



The city is seeking unspecified damages caused by the opioid epidemic, including the costs of medical care and treatment.



Thousands of people have died as a result of the national opioid epidemic.



Greenfield Mayor William Martin feels distributors and manufacturers of opioid medications should be held responsible.



Franklin County’s largest city has filed a federal lawsuit naming several opioid medication companies.



“It’s not fair that the community should bear the brunt of the expense and human misery and the cost to treat each person,” said Mayor Martin. “When it’s clear the mistake, the error, the non-compliance with law by the manufacturers and distributors.”



Mayor Martin added that opioid manufacturers knew their product was highly addictive and they failed to warn the public.

Mayor William Martin told 22News it will take a lot of money to deal with the opioid crisis, and the city is running out of funds.