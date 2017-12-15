Former State Street Springfield hotel property sold for redevelopment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – DevelopSpringfield has sold a parcel of land at 700 State Street to Pride Stores.The property at the corner of Thompson and State Streets is the site of the former River Inn.

The site had been identified as a priority for redevelopment in the State Street Corridor Redevelopment Program – a plan focused on the economic revitalization of State Street and adjacent neighborhoods.

DevelopSpringfield acquired the former River Inn property in 2013 with adjacent lots on Thompson Street. They sought to remove a blight on the neighborhood, promote revitalization and prepare the site for appropriate commercial redevelopment. The organization performed extensive asbestos remediation, demolished the building and prepared the site for redevelopment.

The sale of the property was finalized on Friday. A Pride gas station and convenience store is planned at the location. Pride will also offer rental space for a local food vendor. The city hopes the project will bring jobs and tax revenue to the area. Construction is expected to begin in the Spring.