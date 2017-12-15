Families enjoy “Dinner with Santa” at Springfield YMCA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa Claus made a special trip to the Springfield YMCA Friday night to provide a few hundred kids the opportunity to have “Dinner with Santa.”

Meals were provided by culinary students from Branford Hall. They had three different kinds of pasta, salad, and cookies made from scratch.

The kids had the chance to have their pictures taken with Santa, and it’s a way for the students to give back

Branford Hall Culinary Arts Program Supervisor Mark Brunton told 22News, “90 percent of the people that come into Branford Hall, or at least in my program, they are inner city. They know exactly where they came from, and they do know where they wanna go.”

“This is the first year I heard about it, and I figured I’d come on down, and I got tickets to go see Santa and have dinner with him,” Sabrina Hoppe, the mother of a child at the event, said.

Brunton told 22News that this was the fifth year that Branford Hall has prepared the meals for the YMCA’s “Dinner with Santa.”