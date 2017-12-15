Elderly East Longmeadow man disappointed over stolen snowblower

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in East Longmeadow had a snowblower stolen that he uses to help clear the driveways of his elderly neighbors.

J Belden woke up Monday morning to find the door to his shed ripped off, and one of his two snow blowers gone. Neighbors told 22News Belden is their “angel” using the blower to clear the driveways of older residents and neighbors in poor health.

Belden filed a police report and insurance claim, but said it would likely still cost around $500 to replace. He said he’s hoping his backup snow blower, a smaller, two-decade old machine will be able to make it through the winter without breaking down so he can help his neighbors.

“I can shovel three or four inches, but I can’t shovel any more because I am 72-years-old,” Belden told 22News. “It makes you sad because, you know, to me it’s worth not just money, it’s worth being able to do something. I love doing it, I don’t mind doing it. I’m out for hours, My wife will say- you’re finally back? Haha.”

Belden said it will also cost as much as $800 for him to replace his ruined shed.