Dr. Phil – “Ex NBA wife turned into partying, stealing, foul-mouthed mom”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Janis claims her daughter is an entitled narcissist and has been extremely toxic since she was 5 years old, but says things took a turn when Brooklin moved to L.A. in search of stardom.

Brooklin was married to an NBA star and lived the fast life in Hollywood with socialites, fancy cars, designer purses, and drugs.

According to her mother, Brooklin has been to seven rehab facilities, spending over $200,000 of her mother’s retirement savings.

Brooklin claims that was her past life; she’s now drug-free and has found God, yet her mother still treats her like she’s some kind of monster. Brooklin says she just wants her mother to back off, be supportive, and let her be the star she was meant to be.

But, Janis says Brooklin is still making life miserable for the entire family and that she fears her daughter will end up in a grave.

Find out if Brooklin takes Dr. Phil’s guidance.

Plus, does your past dictate your future? This was the very question AnnaRose King set out to answer in her first debut film Good Enough.

King joins Dr. Phil to discuss Good Enough, which she wrote, produced, directed and stars in, alongside Academy Award-, Emmy-, and Golden Globe-nominated Hollywood legend James Caan. The film explores feelings of grief, loss, and the yearning of wanting to know more about a parent who passed away far too soon: a topic very personal to AnnaRose.

