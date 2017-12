Life’s a gift. Give more of it and donate blood. With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be easy to forget the need for blood. District Manager for the American Red Cross Ana Parrelli shared more.

Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

WWLP Blood Drive

January 3rd

11am – 6pm

1 Broadcast Center, Chicopee