Dealing with the Arctic chill this week

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were up early Friday morning you know just how cold it was. Low temperatures across western Massachusetts dropped down into the low teens and single digits. And high temperatures Friday afternoon only made it up into the 20s.

Our average high temperature for this time year should be in the mid 30s and our average low temperatures is usually in the low 20s.

Even though we experienced some of the coldest air of the season the lighter winds on Friday made it a bit more tolerable than earlier in the week.

“It seems unusual for December, it feels like January or February but it hasn’t been too bad. There were a couple of days where it was really windy which the wind chill was pretty nasty but I’m a New Englander, I can deal with it,” said Nate Menard of Springfield.

Some people don’t seem to mind the cold that much this time of year. “I think it’s great. The bottom-line is we had such a warm spring, such a warm fall now we’re getting a touch of winter around the holidays, it’s fantastic,” said Tom Denton of Westfield.

Meteorologically, winter started on December 1st but officially winter arrives on Thursday, December 21st at 11:28 in the morning.