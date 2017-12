NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Clement Street Bridge in Northampton was closed Friday morning after a MassDOT inspection found a critical structural deficiency.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will still be allowed to use the bridge.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Mayor David Narkewicz, the bridge is expected to reopen to drivers sometime in summer 2018.

Work on the bridge is scheduled to begin in early spring.