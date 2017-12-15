Cameras capture fiery rescue

(KPRC) A Houston transit worker is being hailed as a hero after pulling two crash victims from a burning car.

“The car was smoking when I got there and I could see the spark. It got more intense, little by little,” Leang Ear recalled.

Surveillance video captured his act of heroism after the November crash.

A driver slammed into a pole at the rail crossing. Working his overnight shift, Ear ran to help, but a fire sparked as he spotted a woman in the passenger’s seat.

“I managed to pull her out of the window because the door was jammed and dragged her to safety,” he said.

Then, he rushed to the driver’s side. The door was stuck but after a few tries, he opened it. A man inside was trapped.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2zeUSkn