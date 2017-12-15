Boston public school officials rethinking later start times

BOSTON (AP) — Boston public school officials are reconsidering a plan that would let students get up later for class.
School officials announced last week that more than 94 percent of students in grades 7-12 would begin their days at or after 8 a.m. starting next school year. That’s up from 27 percent.
The Boston Globe reported Friday that Superintendent Tommy Chang wrote a letter to parents and teachers saying the system is now rethinking the plan given concerns of parents.
Chang said he’s committed to finding a solution. Schedules will be finalized in mid-January.
The district said the later start times reflected a growing body of research supporting later start mornings for teens.
School officials worked with MIT researchers to develop the new schedule. The district serves 57,000 students in 125 schools.
