Boston city worker shot in city-owned vehicle

BOSTON (AP) — A longtime employee of the city of Boston is being treated for a gunshot wound after being shot while sitting in his city-owned vehicle.

Officials say the public works employee was shot Thursday in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood. He is expected to survive.

City officials say he has worked for the city for more than 20 years and is currently a supervisor in the Department of Public Works’ highway division. His name was not released.

The shooting left at least two bullet holes in a department vehicle. Police have not released any information on motive or suspects.