Body camera shows 93-year-old’s arrest

(WESH/NBC News) Newly released video shows a 93-year-old Florida woman struggling with Eustis police as they worked to evict her from her residence.

According to Eustis police, Juanita Fitzgerald was asked several times to leave Franklin House, a specialized living community, but refused to do so.

Fitzgerald allegedly did not to listen to officers’ commands to take her belongings and leave the property, but told deputies she would not leave unless they carried her out, authorities said.

Officers said while they were attempting to escort Fitzgerald out of the building, the 93-year-old intentionally slid out of her chair and onto the floor of the complex.

Fitzgerald was charged with trespassing. She was released and turned over to a caretaker on Thursday.

