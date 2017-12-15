AG Maura Healey joining lawsuit against FCC’s net neutrality decision

BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey is joining New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in filing a multi-state lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission over its vote to rollback net neutrality protections.

In a 3-2 vote held on Thursday, the FCC repealed net neutrality rules that require providers to offer customers equal access to the internet without blocking websites or charging you more to use certain sites or apps.

Healey said Americans will pay more to use the internet and have fewer options. In a statement to 22News, Healey said, in part:

“The agency has completely failed to justify this decision and we will be suing to stand up for the free exchange of ideas and to keep the American people in control of internet access.”

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the rollback will help consumers because they’ll have more service options.

Attorneys General in Washington, Oregon and Illinois also plan to challenge the FCC’s net neutrality decision.